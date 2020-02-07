State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,945 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $41,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 471,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,300. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $191.42 and a 52 week high of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

