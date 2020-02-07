State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,119 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

