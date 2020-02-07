State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,010 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,143,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $645,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,221,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The company has a market capitalization of $605.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

