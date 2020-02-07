State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,630 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $46,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 704,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $143.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

