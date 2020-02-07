State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,820 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,953 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. 1,036,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

