State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,420 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 886,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

