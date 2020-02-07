State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,170 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Centene worth $33,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,788. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.97.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.