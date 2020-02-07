State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,410 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $35,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.90. 2,377,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

