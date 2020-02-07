State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,854,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,676,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.54. 323,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $417.87 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

