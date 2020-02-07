State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $666.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.62. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $393.31 and a 12-month high of $699.23.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.42.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.