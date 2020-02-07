State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $138.24. 723,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,270. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

