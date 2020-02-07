State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of State Street worth $39,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

STT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. 1,599,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

