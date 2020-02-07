Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stepan by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

SCL stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. Stepan has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

