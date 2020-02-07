Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (ALNY, ANSS, ATVI, BA, BLL, CI, CPRI, ECL, EGAN, EL)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 7th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $238.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kering (EPA:KER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). Capital One Financial Corp. issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. MKM Partners currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

