Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $214.81. The stock had a trading volume of 942,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.52 and its 200-day moving average is $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

