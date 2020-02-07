Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

