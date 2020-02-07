Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.12 and a 12-month high of C$63.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total value of C$1,671,423.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,117,636.72. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $5,129,778 over the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

