Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $10.97. 33,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

