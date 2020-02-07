SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.79-2.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.71-32.71 billion.

SZKMY stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $214.00.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.