Svb Leerink Weighs in on Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.99 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $13,345,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

