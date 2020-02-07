SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.83 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

