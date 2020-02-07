Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $79,288.00 and $25.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

