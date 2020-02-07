Swipe (SXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.50 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $101.65 million and $20.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00015947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.