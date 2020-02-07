TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.70 EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $15.14 on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,804,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,807. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

