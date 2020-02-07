Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 121,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

