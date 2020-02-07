TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $49.84 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

