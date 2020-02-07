TELUS (TSE:T) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$54.36. 208,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,616. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$45.69 and a 1-year high of C$54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

