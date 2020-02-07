TenX Market Capitalization Tops $7.94 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, OKEx and Vebitcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,714,233 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bithumb, OKEx, Vebitcoin, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, BigONE, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Liqui, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Neraex, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

