Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,914 shares of company stock worth $3,923,375. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

