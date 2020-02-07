Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Achieves $64.85 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $64.85 million and $3.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

