Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,994 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $105,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,748.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. 72,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,116. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

