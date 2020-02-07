Tezos Trading Up 31.5% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00022371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $94.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

