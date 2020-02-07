The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

