THETA One Day Volume Reaches $5.41 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, Fatbtc, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Coinbit, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

