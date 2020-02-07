Thrive Token Trading Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $460,365.00 and approximately $5,459.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.05917707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00127022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038311 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

