Total (NYSE:TOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 115,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,658. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

