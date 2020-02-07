TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Receives Buy Rating from Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,125,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 567.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

