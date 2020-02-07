TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,210.00 and $221.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,256,764 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

