Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $74,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

