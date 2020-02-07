TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

A number of analysts have commented on THS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

THS stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

