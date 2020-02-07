Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.84 EPS.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

