Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRTN opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Triton International has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.