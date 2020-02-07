TRONCLASSIC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $11,089.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

