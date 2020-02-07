TROY (TROY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.69 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.