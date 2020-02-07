TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.85 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $31.88 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

