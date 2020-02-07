TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $874.38 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010233 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Upbit, Kyber Network and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.55 million and approximately $874.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,652,046 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, IDEX, Zebpay, Kuna, WazirX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bitso, Koinex, CoinTiger, HBUS, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.