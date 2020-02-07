TrumpCoin Hits One Day Volume of $327.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 31% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $76,732.00 and $327.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026089 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011741 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.02685387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000577 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

