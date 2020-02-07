Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.46% of Tutor Perini worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tutor Perini by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Tutor Perini by 20.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $551.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

