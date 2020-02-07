Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,104,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,263. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Mackay Shields purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $584,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 36.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $626,070,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.