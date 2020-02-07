Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.06

Media stories about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Twitter’s ranking:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $37.08. 13,452,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,648,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

